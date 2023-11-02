New Era for Women’s College Hockey: LIU Sharks Make ESPN+ Debut

In a groundbreaking moment for women’s college hockey, the Long Island University (LIU) Sharks are set to make their debut appearance on ESPN+. It’s a significant step forward for the program and a testament to the growth and popularity of the sport.

Fans can now tune in to ESPN+ to watch the LIU Sharks face off against the Assumption team in what promises to be an exhilarating match-up. This game is just one of the many exciting matches lined up on the NCAA Women’s Hockey schedule.

Streaming platforms like ESPN+ have become a game-changer for women’s college hockey, providing wider accessibility and visibility for the sport. With just a few clicks, fans can now watch their favorite teams compete from the comfort of their homes, bringing the action right to their screens.

The LIU Sharks have been steadily building their program and are eager to showcase their skills on a national platform. This game is an opportunity for them to demonstrate their determination and strive for success against a formidable opponent.

FAQ:

Q: How can I watch the LIU Sharks play on ESPN+?

A: To watch the LIU Sharks in action on ESPN+, simply subscribe to the streaming service and enjoy their games live from your device.

Q: What other women’s college hockey games are available on ESPN+?

A: ESPN+ offers a wide range of women’s college hockey games throughout the season. Check the schedule for upcoming matches and mark your calendars to catch all the action.

Q: Is ESPN+ the only streaming platform for women’s college hockey?

A: While ESPN+ is a popular choice for streaming women’s college hockey, there may be other platforms or networks that broadcast the games. It’s always a good idea to check your local listings or online streaming services for availability.