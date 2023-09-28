NCAA Women’s Volleyball Lineup Features Exciting Matches

The NCAA women’s volleyball lineup for Friday promises thrilling matches that volleyball enthusiasts won’t want to miss. From VCU versus Duquesne to an array of other intriguing matchups, fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ and Fubo.

College volleyball fans can kick off their weekend watching teams like Southern Indiana versus Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech versus Little Rock, and Marshall versus Georgia State. These games are sure to showcase the skill, athleticism, and competitive spirit that make NCAA volleyball so captivating.

Other matchups on the schedule include South Alabama versus UL Monroe, Western Illinois versus Morehead State, and Charleston Southern versus South Carolina Upstate. Fans can also tune in to see Cleveland State take on Northern Kentucky, UAB battle South Florida, and Ohio face Buffalo.

Additionally, there are several other exciting games to keep an eye on, including matches between UT Martin and Lindenwood, Radford and Gardner-Webb, and Ball State and Eastern Michigan. There’s no shortage of quality volleyball action happening across the NCAA.

As the day progresses, fans can watch matchups between Army and Holy Cross, Florida Gulf Coast and Queens University, and Kent State and Akron. The volleyball excitement continues with High Point versus Winthrop, Florida Atlantic versus East Carolina, and Green Bay versus Youngstown State.

In the evening, fans can catch showdowns between North Alabama and Eastern Kentucky, Saint Louis and George Mason, and Central Arkansas and Bellarmine. The night concludes with games featuring Texas State against James Madison, Tulane against Temple, and Appalachian State versus Coastal Carolina.

With so many matches taking place, fans will have plenty of opportunities to support their favorite teams and witness the skills of top collegiate volleyball players. The NCAA women’s volleyball lineup promises an action-packed day of competition.

