The Exciting Schedule for NCAA Men’s Soccer: Army vs Navy and More!

The NCAA Men’s Soccer schedule for Friday is filled with thrilling matchups, including the much-anticipated game between Army and Navy. Soccer enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch their favorite college teams in action this season via ESPN+ and Fubo streaming platforms.

To start off the exciting lineup, don’t miss the game between Wisconsin and Rutgers. This Big Ten showdown is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network. Alternatively, you can catch it on Fubo’s live stream service.

Another intriguing match is set between Georgia Southern and Georgia State. Dartmouth will face off against Columbia, while Tulsa goes head-to-head with Charlotte. James Madison takes on Kentucky, and the highly anticipated Army vs Navy game promises to be a highlight of the evening.

Also on the schedule are Coastal Carolina vs Marshall and NC State vs Duke. With such an action-packed lineup, there’s no shortage of exciting soccer to be enjoyed.

Keep up with all the men’s college soccer action throughout the season tuning into Fubo and ESPN+. These streaming platforms provide an excellent opportunity to watch these thrilling matchups from the comfort of your own home.

So gather your friends, grab some snacks, and settle in for a night of exhilarating college soccer. Don’t miss out on the chance to witness intense rivalries and impressive gameplay. Tune in to Fubo and ESPN+ to catch all the action!

