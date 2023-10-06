Saturday’s NCAA Men’s Soccer Games Provide Exciting Action

News
Cheryl King

Saturday’s lineup of NCAA Men’s Soccer games is set to deliver plenty of excitement on the pitch. One of the highly anticipated matchups features VMI taking on Furman. If you’re a fan of men’s college soccer, you can catch all the action this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Here are some of the other thrilling games happening today:

  • Indiana vs Penn State
  • Holy Cross vs Loyola
  • Siena vs Niagara
  • Quinnipiac vs Iona
  • Fairfield vs Canisius
  • Green Bay vs Northern Kentucky
  • Navy vs Boston University
  • American vs Lafayette
  • Radford vs Winthrop
  • Cleveland State vs IUPUI
  • St. Bonaventure vs George Washington
  • Vermont vs NJIT
  • Robert Morris vs Wright State
  • Presbyterian vs South Carolina Upstate
  • Western Michigan vs Evansville
  • San Diego vs St. Mary’s (CA)
  • Columbia vs Princeton
  • Brown vs Harvard
  • Bucknell vs Colgate
  • Cornell vs Pennsylvania
  • Massachusetts vs Saint Joseph’s
  • High Point vs Longwood
  • Army vs Lehigh
  • Bryant vs New Hampshire
  • Binghamton vs Albany (NY)
  • Georgia Southern vs UCF
  • Old Dominion vs South Carolina
  • Davidson vs VCU
  • Marist vs Mount St. Mary’s
  • Lipscomb vs North Florida
  • Fordham vs Rhode Island
  • Bellarmine vs Florida Gulf Coast
  • Loyola Chicago vs Dayton
  • Dartmouth vs Yale
  • Northern Illinois vs Drake
  • Kentucky vs Coastal Carolina
  • Mercer vs Wofford
  • Georgia State vs Marshall
  • La Salle vs Saint Louis
  • UC Davis vs UC Irvine
  • UC Riverside vs UC Santa Barbara
  • Sacramento State vs CSU Northridge
  • Loyola Marymount vs Pacific
  • CSU Fullerton vs Cal State Bakersfield
  • Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Whether you support a specific team or just enjoy watching top-quality college soccer, make sure to tune in to Fubo and ESPN+ to stay up-to-date with all the games throughout the year!

Sources: Data Skrive

Definitions:
– NCAA: The National Collegiate Athletic Association is a non-profit organization that regulates and organizes athletic programs for colleges and universities in the United States.
– ESPN+: A streaming service provided ESPN that offers live sports events, documentaries, and other original programming.
– Fubo: A streaming platform that primarily focuses on sports content, offering live games, highlights, and on-demand videos.

