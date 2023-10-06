Saturday’s NCAA Men’s Soccer Games Provide Exciting Action

Saturday’s lineup of NCAA Men’s Soccer games is set to deliver plenty of excitement on the pitch. One of the highly anticipated matchups features VMI taking on Furman. If you’re a fan of men’s college soccer, you can catch all the action this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Here are some of the other thrilling games happening today:

Indiana vs Penn State

Holy Cross vs Loyola

Siena vs Niagara

Quinnipiac vs Iona

Fairfield vs Canisius

Green Bay vs Northern Kentucky

Navy vs Boston University

American vs Lafayette

Radford vs Winthrop

Cleveland State vs IUPUI

St. Bonaventure vs George Washington

Vermont vs NJIT

Robert Morris vs Wright State

Presbyterian vs South Carolina Upstate

Western Michigan vs Evansville

San Diego vs St. Mary’s (CA)

Columbia vs Princeton

Brown vs Harvard

Bucknell vs Colgate

Cornell vs Pennsylvania

Massachusetts vs Saint Joseph’s

High Point vs Longwood

Army vs Lehigh

Bryant vs New Hampshire

Binghamton vs Albany (NY)

Georgia Southern vs UCF

Old Dominion vs South Carolina

Davidson vs VCU

Marist vs Mount St. Mary’s

Lipscomb vs North Florida

Fordham vs Rhode Island

Bellarmine vs Florida Gulf Coast

Loyola Chicago vs Dayton

Dartmouth vs Yale

Northern Illinois vs Drake

Kentucky vs Coastal Carolina

Mercer vs Wofford

Georgia State vs Marshall

La Salle vs Saint Louis

UC Davis vs UC Irvine

UC Riverside vs UC Santa Barbara

Sacramento State vs CSU Northridge

Loyola Marymount vs Pacific

CSU Fullerton vs Cal State Bakersfield

Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Whether you support a specific team or just enjoy watching top-quality college soccer, make sure to tune in to Fubo and ESPN+ to stay up-to-date with all the games throughout the year!

Sources: Data Skrive

Definitions:

– NCAA: The National Collegiate Athletic Association is a non-profit organization that regulates and organizes athletic programs for colleges and universities in the United States.

– ESPN+: A streaming service provided ESPN that offers live sports events, documentaries, and other original programming.

– Fubo: A streaming platform that primarily focuses on sports content, offering live games, highlights, and on-demand videos.

Source: Data Skrive, 2023.