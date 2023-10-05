The NCAA Men’s Soccer Schedule: Thursday’s Must-Watch Matches

If you’re a fan of men’s college soccer, you won’t want to miss the action-packed schedule on Thursday. From Washington facing off against San Diego State to UCLA taking on Oregon State, there are some exciting games lined up for today. To catch all the thrilling moments, you can tune in to ESPN+ and Fubo, which are streaming the matches.

For those interested in the Eastern Illinois vs Incarnate Word game, or the Southern Indiana vs Houston Christian matchup, you can find them live on ESPN+. Similarly, the match between Lindenwood and SIUE, as well as the Utah Valley vs Utah Tech clash, is available for streaming on ESPN+.

Pac-12 Networks will be broadcasting the games between Seattle U and Grand Canyon, as well as San Diego State and Washington. These matches are scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM ET. If you’re unable to watch on TV, you can catch the live stream on Fubo. Additionally, the UCLA vs Oregon State game will also be televised on Pac-12 Networks, with a live stream option available on Fubo.

Whether you’re cheering for UTRGV or California Baptist, their match will be streaming live. So make sure to follow all the men’s college soccer action throughout the season on Fubo and ESPN+.

In conclusion, Thursday’s men’s college soccer schedule presents several captivating matchups that soccer enthusiasts shouldn’t miss. Whether you prefer to watch on TV or stream online, ESPN+ and Fubo have got you covered.

Sources:

– ESPN+

– Fubo

Definitions:

– ESPN+: A streaming service that provides access to live sports events, including men’s college soccer.

– Fubo: A streaming platform offering a variety of live sports channels, including coverage of men’s college soccer.

