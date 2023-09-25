Tuesday’s NCAA Men’s Soccer Schedule Highlights Strong Matchups

Tuesday’s NCAA Men’s Soccer schedule is set to showcase several exciting matchups, including a clash between Monmouth and Princeton, which will be televised on NBC Sports Networks.

Fans can catch their favorite men’s college soccer teams in action this season through streaming platforms such as ESPN+ and Fubo. With a variety of games available, viewers can tune in to watch St. Bonaventure take on Robert Morris, Delaware face George Washington, Vermont compete against Massachusetts, and Western Michigan go head-to-head with Wright State.

There are also other intriguing matchups, including Western Illinois vs. Northern Kentucky, Harvard vs. New Hampshire, Lipscomb vs. Georgia State, Cleveland State vs. Dayton, West Virginia vs. UNC Greensboro, and Michigan vs. Indiana.

For those looking to support their teams from home, various TV channels and live streams are available. The game between Princeton and Monmouth, for example, will be televised on NBC Sports Networks and can also be streamed on Fubo. Additionally, the match between Michigan and Indiana will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network, with a live stream available on Fubo.

Other notable games on the schedule include Winthrop vs. Wofford, South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina, Davidson vs. Furman, Binghamton vs. Hofstra, and Georgia Southern vs. UAB.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the men’s college soccer action this season, be sure to follow along on streaming platforms like Fubo and ESPN+.

Sources:

– Data Skrive