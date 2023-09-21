Exciting Men’s College Soccer Matches to Watch Today on ESPN+

News
Cheryl King

Today, there are several thrilling matchups in the NCAA Men’s Soccer league, one of which features Loyola Marymount and CSU Fullerton. Soccer enthusiasts can catch all the action live on ESPN+.

For those looking to support their favorite college soccer team, this season’s matches are available for streaming on ESPN+ and Fubo. The games include CSU Northridge against Portland, CSU Fullerton versus Loyola Marymount, Washington versus Seattle U, and Cal State Bakersfield against Santa Clara.

Don’t miss out on any of the men’s college soccer excitement throughout the year. Tune into the action on Fubo and ESPN+.

