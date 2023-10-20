Exciting NCAA Men’s Hockey Games on Friday

Exciting NCAA Men’s Hockey Games on Friday

News
Cheryl King

The NCAA Men’s Hockey schedule for Friday promises plenty of excitement on the ice. One of the highly anticipated games is Alaska-Fairbanks taking on St. Cloud State. Fans can catch all the action streaming their favorite men’s college hockey teams on ESPN+ and Fubo.

For those who want to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game, the puck drops at 6:00 PM ET. The Big Ten Network will be broadcasting the game, and it is also available for live streaming on Fubo.

In addition to the Ohio State vs. Michigan matchup, there are several other games to look out for. Rensselaer will face off against Boston College, UMass Lowell will go head-to-head with Colgate, and Clarkson will take on Merrimack. Fans can also catch the games between Denver and Providence, Quinnipiac and New Hampshire, UConn and Union, Maryville and Liberty, Minnesota and North Dakota, and LIU and Colorado College.

For avid men’s college hockey fans, Fubo and ESPN+ are the go-to platforms to stay up to date with all the games throughout the season.

Sources:
– All game information provided Data Skrive.

Cheryl King

Related Posts

WhatsApp Voice Calling Surges in South Africa as Users Opt for More Reliable and Cost-Effective Option

WhatsApp Voice Calling Surges in South Africa as Users Opt for More Reliable and Cost-Effective Option

Tanya King
Salomon Launches Exclusive China Collection to Connect with Outdoor Enthusiasts

Salomon Launches Exclusive China Collection to Connect with Outdoor Enthusiasts

Cheryl King
Chinese Group Tourists in Korea Pressured to Shop Travel Guides

Chinese Group Tourists in Korea Pressured to Shop Travel Guides

Betty Davis