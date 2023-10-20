Exciting NCAA Men’s Hockey Games on Friday

The NCAA Men’s Hockey schedule for Friday promises plenty of excitement on the ice. One of the highly anticipated games is Alaska-Fairbanks taking on St. Cloud State. Fans can catch all the action streaming their favorite men’s college hockey teams on ESPN+ and Fubo.

For those who want to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game, the puck drops at 6:00 PM ET. The Big Ten Network will be broadcasting the game, and it is also available for live streaming on Fubo.

In addition to the Ohio State vs. Michigan matchup, there are several other games to look out for. Rensselaer will face off against Boston College, UMass Lowell will go head-to-head with Colgate, and Clarkson will take on Merrimack. Fans can also catch the games between Denver and Providence, Quinnipiac and New Hampshire, UConn and Union, Maryville and Liberty, Minnesota and North Dakota, and LIU and Colorado College.

For avid men’s college hockey fans, Fubo and ESPN+ are the go-to platforms to stay up to date with all the games throughout the season.

