North Carolina School Districts Take Legal Action Against Social Media Giants

In a growing movement against social media companies, several school districts in North Carolina have joined forces to combat the harmful effects of these platforms on children’s mental health and academic performance. These districts, including Union, Wilson, Johnston, Robeson, Moore, and Wayne counties, are among the twelve in the state that have agreed to file litigation against social media giants Meta, Google, ByteDance, and Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat.

Citing the “addictive nature” of social media, the districts have expressed concerns over the rising rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts among students. They argue that these platforms demand additional mental health resources to support the well-being of their students. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also recently joined the lawsuit, emphasizing their commitment to student welfare.

The alarming statistics presented in the lawsuit highlight the impact of excessive social media use on adolescents. More than a third of 13- to 17-year-olds admit to using social media platforms “almost constantly,” while over half of them acknowledge that this usage is excessive. The lawsuit draws attention to the 57% increase in youth suicide rates over the past decade and a 117% rise in emergency room visits for anxiety disorders.

By taking legal action, the school districts aim to make social media platforms safer for children and hold companies accountable for their detrimental effects. Janet Ward Black and Emily Beeson of Ward Black Law in Greensboro, who represent many of the school districts, have emphasized the need for social media companies to address these concerns and compensate school districts for the financial burdens caused their platforms.

Attorneys representing 42 states, including North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, have also filed litigation against Meta. The intent is to make these companies acknowledge the harm they contribute to and collaborate with schools and experts to find solutions. Meta responded, acknowledging the complexity of the issue and expressing a desire to understand the challenges faced young people. The company urged a comprehensive approach, considering factors like the aftermath of COVID-19, which has also impacted youth mental health significantly.

By coming together, these North Carolina school districts hope to bring attention to the negative impact of social media on children’s mental well-being and create a safer online environment for students.