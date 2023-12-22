Weather Forces School Closures and Delays in Western North Carolina

School officials in Western North Carolina have announced a series of closings and delays on Monday due to inclement weather conditions in the region.

Avery County Schools will be closed for the day, while Mitchell County Schools and Saluda Elementary School will also remain closed. Brevard Academy will have a 2-hour delay, as well as Buncombe County Schools, Burke County Public Schools, Graham County Schools, Haywood County Schools, Jackson County Schools, Macon County Schools, Maryland Community College, McDowell County Schools, Swain County Schools, and Transylvania County Schools.

Henderson County’s Mountain Community School will also be operating on a 2-hour delay.

The decision to close or delay school is made district officials in collaboration with local authorities and transportation departments, ensuring the safety of students and staff members.

Inclement weather can create dangerous road conditions and affect school bus transportation, making it necessary to delay or cancel classes. These closures and delays are put in place to prevent accidents and to allow road crews time to clear snow or ice from the streets.

Parents and students are advised to stay updated on the latest school closures and delays through official school district websites and local news outlets. It is important to prioritize safety during inclement weather conditions and to plan accordingly for any changes to the school schedule.

7NEWS will continue to provide updates on this weather-related story as more information becomes available.