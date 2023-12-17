Republican Primary for Governor Tightens as Undecided Voters Hold Key

A recent poll conducted East Carolina University shows that the 2024 Republican primary race for governor is becoming increasingly competitive. While Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson remains the frontrunner with 34% support among GOP primary voters, this is a drop from previous polls that had shown him enjoying over 40% support.

Interestingly, the poll reveals that 49% of Republican voters are still undecided, suggesting that the race is far from over. If no candidate manages to secure more than 30% of the total vote in the crowded primary, a runoff between the top two finishers will be held.

Currently, Salisbury lawyer Bill Graham is in second place with 8% support, followed state Treasurer Dale Folwell at 7% and real estate developer and former state senator Andy Wells at 3%. Both Graham and Wells are relying on their personal fortunes to boost their name recognition, with Graham being particularly aggressive in his spending on television ads in the lead up to the March primary. Folwell, on the other hand, is banking on his reputation as a fiscal conservative to win over voters.

One factor that may work in Robinson’s favor is the enduring popularity of former President Donald Trump among North Carolina conservatives. According to the ECU poll, 63% of Republicans in the state want to nominate Trump for a third time. Both Robinson and Trump are political outsiders who have gained strong support from evangelical Christians championing their concerns about the decline of American society.

Notably, Robinson and Trump have publicly endorsed each other in their respective 2024 races. This endorsement could sway many of the undecided GOP voters when deciding which candidate to support.

The winner of the Republican primary will likely face either Attorney General Josh Stein or former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan in the general election. Stein is considered the favorite of the Democratic establishment.

The poll also highlights the priorities of voters from all political parties. Inflation and the state of the economy are top concerns, followed closely abortion. North Carolina currently has a cutoff limit of 12 weeks for most abortions, a decision that has been criticized Stein, who has repeatedly targeted Robinson for his views on the issue.

Robinson, who has equated abortion to murder, has stated that if he becomes the top officeholder in North Carolina, he would support measures to outlaw abortion in all cases. He aims to make the state the “most pro-life state in the Union” and impose severe consequences on doctors who perform the procedure unlawfully. However, he has also indicated that he wouldn’t obstruct a bill that allowed for abortion in cases of rape, incest, or when the life of the mother is in danger.

With the Republican primary race tightening and a significant number of voters still undecided, the outcome of the 2024 gubernatorial campaign remains uncertain. The candidates will need to work hard to sway voters and secure their party’s nomination for a chance to face off against the Democratic candidate in the general election.