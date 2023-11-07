A New Era for Shoppable TV: NBCUniversal and Walmart Transforming the Viewing Experience

In a groundbreaking move, NBCUniversal and Walmart have joined forces to revolutionize the way viewers engage with their favorite TV shows. The collaboration introduces shoppable ads on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, inspired products and looks featured in episodes of Bravo’s hit series “Below Deck Mediterranean.” This unique partnership allows viewers to seamlessly “shop the moment” for the first time.

On specific dates, namely November 7, December 5, and December 12, viewers can experience the innovative shopping feature during next-day episodes of the popular reality TV series. By simply utilizing arrow keys on their remotes, viewers can explore an interactive on-screen carousel showcasing a range of products, from table settings to cookware in the galley, as well as yacht-life fashion.

Powered the advanced AI technology from KERV Interactive, NBCU’s “Must ShopTV” feature can identify objects within the scene, creating an immersive shopping experience. For instance, if a cast member on “Below Deck” serves a sit-down dinner using specific dishware, viewers will encounter a shoppable ad unit where they can purchase similar items directly from Walmart’s website. Notably, all featured products are paired with Walmart’s inventory, ensuring that viewers only see options available for immediate purchase.

The partnership reflects a significant shift in the viewing landscape. Traditionally, viewers had to scour the internet to find products used their favorite celebrities or creators. With the introduction of Must ShopTV, brand enthusiasts can now effortlessly discover the brands already integrated into the shows they love, bridging the gap between inspiration and purchase.

Walmart’s Chief Marketing Officer, William White, emphasized the retailer’s commitment to connecting customers with their most beloved TV shows. By expanding their shoppable TV footprint through collaboration with NBCUniversal, Walmart enables customers to quickly purchase items inspired their favorite cast members while they watch.

FAQ:

Q: Which TV series will feature the shoppable ads?

A: Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” will showcase the interactive shoppable ads on Peacock.

Q: How can viewers shop the products?

A: Viewers can use their remotes to navigate an on-screen carousel and then scan a QR code to checkout on Walmart’s website.

Q: Are the products available for purchase immediately?

A: Yes, all products featured are paired with Walmart’s inventory, ensuring that viewers only see options that are available for purchase right away.