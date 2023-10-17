NBC News Daily Tops GMA3 in Ratings for Adults 25-54

In a surprising turn of events, NBC News Daily achieved higher ratings than GMA3 in the key demographic of Adults 25-54 during the week of October 2, 2023. This victory marked the first time NBC News Daily had outperformed GMA3 in this demographic since January 2. The show garnered an average of 268,000 viewers in the advertiser-preferred demo for that week.

NBC News Daily, which launched in 2022, airs on NBC affiliates as well as the ad-supported NBC News Now streaming service. The show is co-anchored Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford from 12-2 p.m. ET, and Kate Snow and Zinhle Essamuah from 2-4 p.m. ET.

According to an interview with Kate Snow conducted on October 12, 2023, she expressed that while she doesn’t personally focus on ratings, she is thrilled to know that people are tuning in to NBC News Daily. She believes the show’s success is a testament to its commitment to delivering news without bias or excessive commentary. Snow acknowledges that the real heroes of the broadcast are the reporters and correspondents on the ground gathering information for their stories, with Snow and Essamuah serving as the faces anchoring the show.

Snow believes that NBC News Daily is resonating with viewers because it provides them with the relevant facts about stories they want to know. The show covers a wide range of topics, from political happenings to consumer news and global events. Snow believes that the show’s strength lies in its curated content and the diverse perspectives provided NBC’s global network of correspondents.

Comparing her role on NBC News Daily to anchoring NBC Nightly News on Sundays, Snow explains that there is a difference in format and time constraints. NBC Nightly News is a shorter half-hour broadcast, requiring a distillation of the day’s most important news. In contrast, NBC News Daily has more time to delve deeper into topics and explore various angles. Snow is involved in the editorial meetings for both shows and appreciates the challenge of deciding which stories to prioritize.

Overall, NBC News Daily’s recent ratings victory over GMA3 highlights the show’s growing popularity and its commitment to delivering relevant, informative, and unbiased news to its viewers.

