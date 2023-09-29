Where to Watch Dateline Season 32 Premiere

The highly anticipated season 32 premiere of Dateline is set to air tonight on NBC at 9/8c. The episode will delve into the tragic shooting of Jamie Faith, an American Airlines manager, which took place in October 2020 in Dallas. Correspondent Josh Mankiewicz will be reporting on this high-profile case.

To catch the season premiere of Dateline, you have a few options for streaming. You can watch it live on FuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services also offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing you to cancel anytime before the trial period ends.

FuboTV is known as a sports-focused streaming service, but its standard package comes with over 100 live TV channels, including popular networks like ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV. The monthly subscription for FuboTV is $74.99 after the free trial. In addition to live TV, users also have access to a selection of on-demand shows and movies.

DirecTV Stream offers a similar channel lineup to FuboTV, with over 75 live TV channels available in their base package. It also costs $74.99 per month after the free trial. You can explore the different channel packages offered DirecTV Stream on their website.

If you prefer to stream the episode after it has premiered, you can do so on Peacock, the streaming service for all things NBC. Peacock offers popular shows like 30 Rock, The Office, and Saturday Night Live, along with live-streaming options for sports events like the Premier League, WWE, and Sunday Night Football. Peacock has a 7-day free trial and then offers a limited ad plan for $5.99 per month or an ad-free plan for $11.99 per month. There is also a free option that allows users to access certain content with a few minutes of ads, similar to traditional television.

