NBC Delivers Holiday Specials with Solid Ratings

Summary: NBC experienced strong ratings on Wednesday night with the broadcast of two Christmas specials. The annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” reached an audience of 7 million people, becoming the most-watched program on TV that night. It improved on last year’s viewership and earned a strong rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic. Following that, the first-ever “Christmas at Graceland” garnered 5.2 million viewers and achieved the highest rating in the key demographic. Both specials featured a lineup of talented performers, adding to their appeal.

NBC had a successful night of holiday programming on Wednesday, capturing the attention of viewers across the nation. The annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special, hosted Kelly Clarkson, drew in an impressive audience of 7 million people. This marked the best viewership for the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting since 2020. The combination of Nielsen measurement and NBCUniversal’s proprietary data contributed to this viewership calculation, showcasing the continued popularity of the special. In addition to the increased viewership, the special improved on last year’s ratings 7%, making it an undeniable success.

Not only did “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” attract a significant number of viewers, but it also performed exceptionally well in the key adults 18-49 demographic. With a strong rating of 0.8 in this demographic, the special solidified its position as the most-watched program on TV that night. The combination of traditional Christmas music, festive performances, and the joyous atmosphere of the Rockefeller Center created an entertaining experience that resonated with viewers of all ages.

Following the success of the Rockefeller Center special, NBC aired the first-ever “Christmas at Graceland,” which also garnered significant attention. Taped from Elvis Presley’s home and executive produced his granddaughter, Riley Keough, the holiday special attracted a total of 5.2 million viewers across three days of viewing on all platforms. Additionally, it claimed the title of the most-watched program during the 10 p.m. timeslot and achieved the highest rating in the key demographic with a 0.5.

“Christmas at Graceland” featured an impressive lineup of musical performers, including Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and Lana Del Rey. The combination of renowned artists and the iconic setting of Graceland made for a memorable and captivating holiday special. The executive producers, including Riley Keough and Gina Gammell, ensured that the show was a delightful celebration of the season.

In conclusion, NBC’s holiday specials, “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and “Christmas at Graceland,” proved to be a hit with audiences. The impressive viewership numbers and strong ratings are a testament to the enduring appeal of festive programming and the talent involved in creating these captivating shows. NBC’s commitment to providing quality holiday entertainment has once again paid off, bringing joy and merriment to viewers during the holiday season.