NBC Sports Next Launches SportsEngine Play Streaming Service for Youth and Amateur Sports

NBC Sports Next, a subsidiary of NBC Sports, has introduced a new streaming outlet called SportsEngine Play. This service aims to fill a void in the growing sector of youth and amateur sports providing live and on-demand video of sporting events. Unlike other digital players that offer youth sports features, SportsEngine Play is a centralized hub for organizations, leagues, coaches, and parents.

The global youth sports market is estimated to be over $37 billion, twice the size of the NFL. In the United States alone, there are more than 60 million registered participants in organized youth sports programs. After the easing of the Covid pandemic in 2022, participation in youth sports rebounded more than 20%.

In addition to streaming events, SportsEngine Play offers video editing tools for creating highlight reels. It also provides player development and training content, including exclusive instructional videos from world-class athletes such as Michael Phelps, Larry Fitzgerald, Shaun White, Maria Sharapova, Kerri Walsh Jennings, and Justin Jefferson.

SportsEngine Play offers three subscription tiers: Free, Premier, and All Access, with introductory pricing starting at $10 per month. The platform pulls video from various sources, including mobile phones and professionally installed cameras at sporting venues.

Brett MacKinnon, SVP and GM of Youth and Recreational Sports at NBC Sports Next, expressed excitement about the launch of SportsEngine Play. He believes that NBC Sports’ expertise in both sports and media uniquely positions them to deliver this product to the sports community.

Future plans for SportsEngine Play include the rollout of a streaming app for connected TVs in 2024, expanding its reach to living rooms. The streaming service covers a wide range of participation sports, from football and basketball to cheer, dance, figure skating, and martial arts.

SportsEngine Play caters to various customers, including National Governing Bodies of sport, major club programs, and individual teams. NBC Sports Next is also developing client-branded SportsEngine Play platforms for partner organizations, including public school districts.

Overall, this new streaming service aims to provide a comprehensive and personalized experience for the youth and amateur sports community, with a focus on making sports accessible, engaging, and inspiring for all involved.

Sources:

– NBC Sports Next

– National Council for Youth Sports

– The Aspen Institute