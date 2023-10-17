NBC Sports Next Launches SportsEngine Play, a Game-Changing Streaming Service for Youth & Amateur Sports

NBC Sports Next has announced the launch of SportsEngine Play, a groundbreaking subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events. SportsEngine Play brings together organizations, leagues, coaches, parents, and athletes to unite around the sports they love.

With SportsEngine Play, users can access live and on-demand streaming of sporting events anytime, anywhere, and on various devices. The service also offers video editing tools, allowing teams to capture memorable game moments and athletes to create highlight reels.

Additionally, SportsEngine Play is building an extensive collection of player development and training content. The platform features exclusive instructional videos from over a dozen world-class athletes, including Michael Phelps, Larry Fitzgerald, Shaun White, Maria Sharapova, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Justin Jefferson, and more.

The service will continue to expand its selection of elite amateur sports competitions and aims to cater to the growing number of athletes and their families, as well as those involved in youth sports. According to the National Council for Youth Sports, over 60 million participants are registered in organized youth sports programs in the U.S.

SportsEngine Play offers three subscription tiers: Free, Premier, and All Access. The Free plan allows users to capture and view live-streamed content, while the Premier plan includes live streaming, on-demand viewing of game replays, and access to editing tools for creating highlight videos. The All Access plan provides all live and on-demand streaming, editing tools, access to expertly produced sports content, including player development videos, instructional content from top athletes and organizations, and access to premier amateur sports competitions.

As part of NBC Sports Next’s roadmap, a SportsEngine Play connected TV streaming app is set to launch in 2024, expanding viewing options for athletes and their families.

The launch of SportsEngine Play demonstrates NBC Sports Next’s commitment to providing a cutting-edge streaming platform for youth and amateur sports, delivering personalized video content and top-level instructional resources for the sports community.

