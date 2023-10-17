NBC Enters the Youth Sports Streaming Market with SportsEngine Play

NBC Sports Next has announced the launch of SportsEngine Play, a digital platform that allows parents and coaches to capture and stream live youth sports competitions. The platform, which is part of NBC’s efforts to expand into the youth sports streaming market, offers the ability to add on-screen graphics and ingest video from various devices such as mobile phones or mounted cameras.

SportsEngine Play offers paid tiers that allow users to watch the games on demand, access editing tools to create clips or highlight reels, and view high-level amateur event streams and instructional content from sports professionals, including Olympian Michael Phelps, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, and NFL wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

The new platform builds upon SportsEngine’s organizational tools for over 45,000 local youth sports groups. NBC aims to cater to the millions of players and families in the youth sports community with SportsEngine Play. The company plans to expand the service launching a connected TV app in 2024 and creating client-branded platforms for partner organizations such as school districts.

Advancements in automated video capture, recognition, editing, and distribution have made it more cost-effective to produce high-quality broadcasts. While sports commentator Mike Tirico may not be calling middle school volleyball matches, there is a possibility of an AI-version of his voice commentating on users’ own games or highlights in the future.

Source: [source]