NBC Launches Sports Streaming Service to Promote Youth and Amateur Sports

NBC Sports has recently launched a new streaming service called SportsEngine Play, which is dedicated to promoting youth and amateur sports. This platform aims to provide athletes with the opportunity to showcase their skills and gain more exposure, potentially catching the attention of scouts or professional teams.

SportsEngine Play will stream a variety of sports, including football, basketball, hockey, baseball, volleyball, lacrosse, soccer, cheer, dance, figure skating, gymnastics, and martial arts. The service has installed 90 cameras in 85 venues, but coaches and spectators can also stream matches live using their smartphones or iPads.

In addition to streaming sports events, SportsEngine Play offers video editing tools for teams to capture game moments and for athletes to create their own highlight reels. The platform also provides exclusive training content from professional athletes such as Michael Phelps, Larry Fitzgerald, Shaun White, Maria Sharapova, Kerri Walsh Jennings, and Justin Jefferson.

The launch of this service comes at a time when the global youth sports market is estimated to be over $37 billion, twice the size of the NFL. The National Council for Youth Sports claims that more than 60 million participants are registered in organized youth sports programs in the U.S. Additionally, a study from the Aspen Institute shows that youth sports participation has rebounded more than 20% after the easing of the Covid pandemic in 2022 compared to the previous year.

SportsEngine Play offers three different membership tiers: free, premiere, and all access. The highest subscription price for this service is $10.

Overall, this streaming service is set to revolutionize the way youth and amateur sports are promoted and experienced. Athletes will now have a wider audience to showcase their talents, and this service has the potential to shape the future of sports providing access to training content from renowned professional athletes.

