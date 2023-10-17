NBC Launches Sports Streaming Service for Amateur Matches with Professional Athlete Content

NBC is venturing into the world of streaming with the launch of their new service, SportsEngine Play. This platform aims to connect families, schools, and communities with amateur sports teams live-streaming matches and providing complementary content featuring professional athletes.

With 90 cameras installed in 85 venues, SportsEngine Play will stream live matches from amateur teams such as high schools. However, coaches and spectators can also stream matches live to the service using their own smartphones or iPads. The service will also offer on-demand access to matches.

In addition to amateur content, SportsEngine Play will feature a MasterClass-esque offering called The Pros. This will include guides for specific sports as well as general advice for dealing with pressure or mental health. The Pros will involve professional athletes such as Michael Phelps, Larry Fitzgerald, Shaun White, Kerri Walsh Jennings, and Megan Rapinoe.

Nick Busto, VP at NBC Sports Next, sees a great opportunity to connect these professional athletes with the youth sports ecosystem. The partnership between NBC Sports and these athletes allows for positive impact and inspiration within the community of youth sports.

SportsEngine Play aims to provide a combination of personal and professional content. Users will have the ability to livestream matches on their phones and later watch replays or highlights. They can also access instructional videos and pro athlete guides.

SportsEngine Play offers various subscription tiers. The free tier allows users to capture and view livestream content. The premier tier includes on-demand content and the ability to edit and create highlight videos. The all-access plan adds instructional videos, pro athlete guides, and professional content from premier amateur sports competitions. The premier and all-access plans are priced at $9.99 per month and $79.99 annually.

