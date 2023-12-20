Anthony Edwards Denies Urging Woman to Have Abortion

In a surprising turn of events, NBA star Anthony Edwards has come forward to retract allegations that he sent messages to a woman urging her to undergo an abortion. The leaked text messages, which were initially shared on social media, purportedly showed Edwards transferring a significant amount of money to terminate the pregnancy. However, the athlete has now issued a statement on his personal Twitter account denying the allegations.

Edwards stated, “I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man.” He went on to express his belief that all women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies.

While the Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards’ NBA team, has yet to address the situation publicly, the 22-year-old player continues to face scrutiny after being cited for third-degree assault earlier this year. In April, after the Timberwolves’ season-ending loss to the Nuggets, Edwards allegedly swung a folding chair, striking two female stadium employees.

Despite these controversies, Edwards remains a key figure on the Timberwolves’ roster. The No.1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, he made his first All-Star appearance last season and has played 22 games for Minnesota this year.

It is worth noting that Edwards recently signed a lucrative five-year contract extension, potentially amounting to $386 million. As his personal matters continue to unfold, he has chosen to handle them privately and will not be offering further comments at this time.

While the authenticity of the leaked text messages remains uncertain, the incident has sparked an important conversation regarding women’s autonomy and the need to respect their choices. Regardless of the outcome, it is clear that this controversy will leave a lasting impact on Edwards’ career.