Los Angeles Lakers Look to Reunite with Alex Caruso

The Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be interested in bringing back former player Alex Caruso, as reported Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report. Caruso, who currently plays for the Chicago Bulls, has been linked to the Lakers in recent months. Swartz believes that Caruso would be a perfect fit for the struggling Lakers’ three-point shooting, which ranks last in the league in both made threes per game and efficiency.

In Swartz’s proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would receive Caruso and forward Torrey Craig from the Bulls. In exchange, the Bulls would receive point guard Gabe Vincent, shooting guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a 2024 second-round pick. While Caruso is beloved Lakers fans, his value to the team lies not only in his popularity but also in his exceptional three-point shooting ability. This season, Caruso is connecting on 47.7 percent of his threes, making him the fourth-highest shooter in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have also expressed interest in acquiring Caruso due to his defensive abilities. The Bucks’ backcourt has struggled defensively, and Caruso could provide a much-needed upgrade in that area. However, it remains to be seen if the Bucks have enough assets to convince the Bulls to part ways with Caruso.

Regardless of where he ends up, it is clear that Caruso is a sought-after player in the NBA. With his shooting efficiency and defensive prowess, he has proven himself to be a valuable asset to any team. As the trade deadline approaches, it will be interesting to see which team ultimately secures his services.