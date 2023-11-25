New Article: NBA Investigating Allegations Involving Josh Giddey

The NBA is currently conducting an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct involving Oklahoma City Thunder guard, Josh Giddey. The league was made aware of these allegations after they were brought to light on social media earlier this week. Giddey, who is 21 years old, has chosen not to provide any comment on the matter at this time.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Giddey has refrained from providing a statement or engaging in any discussion regarding the issue. When asked about the allegations reporters following Friday’s practice, Giddey simply stated, “There’s no further comment right now.”

Similarly, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault declined to address the situation during his press conference. He dismissed it as a personal matter, stating, “I have no comment on it.”

As the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Giddey has been an impactful player for the Thunder, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. However, with the ongoing investigation, his focus may shift away from the court for the time being.

The NBA takes allegations of this nature very seriously and is committed to conducting a thorough investigation. The league will seek to gather all relevant information and determine the appropriate course of action if necessary. Confidentiality will be maintained throughout the process to protect all parties involved.

