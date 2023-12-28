D’Angelo Russell’s NBA All-Star Journey: From Brooklyn to LA Lakers

Critics and fans have recently taken to social media to criticize D’Angelo Russell after he mentioned being an “All-Star” in a promotional video on his Instagram page. While some argue that Russell’s claim of being an All-Star is a reach, it’s important to note that the 27-year-old guard did, in fact, make it to the NBA All-Star Game back in 2019.

During that season, Russell was still playing for the Brooklyn Nets and had an impressive performance, averaging 21.1 points, 7.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals. He also missed only one regular-season game. In the All-Star Game, Russell played for Team Giannis and contributed six points, three assists, and one rebound in just 12 minutes of playing time. Although his team lost to Team LeBron, Russell showcased his skills on the big stage.

Russell’s successful season with the Nets led them to the playoffs for the first time in four years, finishing with a 42-40 record and securing the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Unfortunately, their playoff run ended in a 1-4 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

Since then, Russell has played for the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves before joining the Los Angeles Lakers this season. He has been averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 30 games for the Lakers. Despite the criticisms on social media, Russell has shown his talent and potential as an NBA player throughout his career.

It is important to remember that athletes face both praise and criticism throughout their careers, and social media platforms often amplify these reactions. While Russell’s claim may have irked some fans, his accomplishment as an NBA All-Star should not be overlooked. As he continues to make his mark on the court with the Lakers, one can only hope that the focus shifts back to his performance rather than the opinions of his critics.