NBA Star Austin Reaves Reveals TikTok Alter Ego, “Hillbilly Bogey”

NBA fans have recently discovered another side to Austin Reaves, the Los Angeles Lakers’ shooting guard. Reaves, who recently signed a significant four-year, $56 million contract, has a TikTok account under the name “Hillbilly Bogey.” On this account, Reaves shares behind-the-scenes videos of his golfing adventures.

One of Reaves’ recent videos gained attention when it showed him at Topgolf, an indoor driving range, hitting a powerful shot into the distance. The video quickly garnered over 412,000 views and surprised fans who had no idea it was Reaves behind the golf swing.

Fans expressed their amazement in the comments, with one user jokingly saying, “I was like bro looks like Austin Reaves, then I realized it was.” Another fan admitted, “Saw this and had no idea it was him.” Reaves’ versatility and skill on the golf course left fans in awe, with one commenter saying, “What can’t he do?”

Reaves is entering his third season in the NBA, and his breakout performance last season earned him recognition as he averaged 13 points and had an impressive three-point shooting percentage of nearly 40%. This performance made him a sought-after player in the free agency market, but Reaves ultimately chose to remain with the Lakers, turning down greater financial offers from other teams.

In a recent podcast interview, Reaves expressed his desire to stay in Los Angeles, saying, “They pretty much made it pretty clear that they were gonna match whatever. You think about it a little bit, but at the end of the day, I wanted to be in Los Angeles.”

With his TikTok alter ego now revealed, NBA fans can enjoy a glimpse into Austin Reaves’ off-court hobbies and talents.

