Gab, the far-right social media network, has introduced a new line of AI chatbots that have sparked significant controversy. The company’s CEO, Andrew Torba, had previously announced Gab’s plans to create an AI based on a “biblical worldview.” However, the recent preview of their tools reveals that Gab has developed an array of right-wing chatbots, including one named “Uncle A” that emulates Adolf Hitler and denies the Holocaust.

These chatbots have shown a predisposition for promoting extremist antisemitic beliefs, white supremacism, and conspiracy theories, such as the idea that Covid-19 vaccines contain nanotechnology for tracking and controlling human behavior. Gab insists that they are building a “free speech AI company,” allowing users to create chatbot personas according to their preferences, rather than conforming to the preferences of corporations and political pressure groups.

Gab’s history with antisemitism has further fueled the controversy surrounding their AI chatbots. In 2018, it was revealed that the shooter in the Tree of Life synagogue massacre had posted hateful messages on Gab before the attack. As a result, Gab faced deplatforming from mainstream financial and tech companies. However, they have since reemerged as a prominent company within the “parallel economy,” catering to right-wing consumers seeking insular market alternatives.

Gab’s primary chatbot, “Based AI,” proudly answers questions that other services would avoid. For instance, when asked about the average IQs of different races, Based AI provides a ranking using controversial literature from the 1994 race-and-intelligence book, “The Bell Curve.” Currently, only Gab Pro subscribers can access the AI, but the company has publicly shared interactions with Based AI, including one where it proposed a 25-point plan for global Aryan domination.

While some of Gab’s AI chatbots are labeled as parody, the Adolf Hitler chatbot, Uncle A, features an avatar and banner image directly associated with the Nazi leader. It responds to questions as though it were Hitler, expressing antisemitic views and aiming to “liberate humanity from the grasp of the satanic Jewish cabal.”

The introduction of these controversial AI chatbots raises concerns about the spread of extremism and hate speech on social media platforms. It also highlights the challenges of moderating AI systems and the need for responsible development and implementation.