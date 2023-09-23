Nayanthara to Star in Debut Directorial Project ‘Mannangatti’

Nayanthara, the popular South Indian actress, has achieved great success with her latest Hindi film, “Jawan.” Now, she is ready to embark on a new project, a debut directorial venture YouTuber Dude Vicky. The film, titled “Mannangatti,” was announced through a motion poster, featuring a temple and a Lady Justice statue, giving audiences subtle hints about the film’s plot.

In addition to Nayanthara, “Mannangatti” will also star Yogi Babu and Gouri G Kishan in important roles. The film’s shooting is set to begin soon, with RD Rajasekhar as the cinematographer and Sean Roldan as the music composer.

Nayanthara’s decision to collaborate with a new director right after the success of a major Hindi film is indeed surprising. Despite receiving offers from Hindi cinema, Nayanthara’s priority remains in the Tamil film industry. It is even more intriguing that she is open to working with newcomers, showcasing her faith in fresh talent.

Apart from “Mannangatti,” Nayanthara is also involved in other projects in Tamil. She is currently working on “Iraivan,” “Test,” and an untitled film.

