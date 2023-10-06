Navya Naveli Nanda Responds to Negative Comment on Ramp Walk at Paris Fashion Week

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, recently walked the ramp for Loreal at the Paris Fashion Week. Her grandmother and mother also attended the show. However, Navya faced negative comments on social media regarding her ramp walk.

In response to the criticism, Navya took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the L’Oréal show. The photos showcased Navya holding a card featuring her, posing in her dress, and even giving a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower. One of the pictures also featured Navya with her grandmother and mother.

In her caption, Navya expressed her gratitude to L’Oréal for giving her the opportunity to be part of such a special show that celebrated women and empowerment. She also highlighted the diversity of the women present at the event, emphasizing the importance of celebrating diversity and worth.

Navya, who is a Cause Ambassador for L’Oréal, also mentioned her work towards creating safer ecosystems for women through their Stand Up initiative. She reminded everyone that they are worth it and that everyone deserves to be valued.

When a person commented on Navya’s post, suggesting that she needs more training for ramp walks, Navya simply replied with folded hands emoji, showing her respectful acknowledgment of the comment.

Navya’s mother, Shweta Bachchan, also expressed her pride and support for Navya, encouraging her to follow her heart and be fearless.

It is important to note that Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Nikhil Nanda, the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, and Shweta Bachchan. She also has a brother named Agastya Nanda.

Overall, Navya Naveli Nanda’s response to the negative comment on her ramp walk shows her maturity and grace. She continues to be an inspiration for young women as she confidently navigates the world of fashion and philanthropy.

