New Health Trends on TikTok: The Rise of Navel Oiling

With the advent of TikTok, numerous health trends have gained popularity, including the latest trend known as navel oiling or navel pulling. This practice involves massaging a few drops of oil onto the belly button and surrounding abdomen, and proponents claim it has a wide range of health benefits. However, experts caution against buying into these claims, as there is no scientific evidence to support them.

The idea of navel oiling is not new; it is based on Ayurvedic methods, an ancient medical system from India. Ayurveda suggests using various types of oils, such as castor, peppermint, and ginger oil, on the belly button for potential health benefits. Nevertheless, TikTok has popularized this practice, with the hashtag navel oiling amassing over 11.5 million views.

Unfortunately, along with its rising popularity, questionable health claims have emerged. Some social media users suggest that navel oiling can treat a wide range of health conditions, including hernias, cysts, fibroids, endometriosis, and even aid in weight loss and stress relief. However, experts emphasize that these claims are unfounded and lack scientific backing.

Dr. Sarah Jenkins, a GP and women’s health expert, states that suggesting oil can cure these complex health issues is irresponsible. Many of these conditions require scientifically proven interventions, and there is no evidence to suggest that navel oiling can provide any substantial benefits.

Furthermore, the claim that the belly button contains over 70,000 veins that extend throughout the body is false. According to Dr. Gabrielle McCauley, the belly button is essentially a scar left after the umbilical cord is cut during birth. It contains blood vessels, but not to the extent as claimed proponents of navel oiling.

When it comes to weight loss, there is no scientific evidence linking navel oiling to shedding unwanted pounds. Weight loss primarily depends on energy input and output, as well as the quality of calories consumed. While navel pulling may serve as a stress reliever, it is not a direct mechanism for inducing weight loss.

One potential benefit of navel oiling is stress reduction. Massaging oil into the skin can have a calming effect and help with overall wellbeing. However, it is important to remember that navel oiling alone is not a comprehensive solution for reducing stress. Adopting proven strategies such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, alcohol reduction, and stress management techniques are more effective for overall health improvement.

FAQs

