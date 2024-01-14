Afghanistan Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Excited to Face Virat Kohli in T20I Series

Naveen-ul-Haq, the young fast bowler from Afghanistan, is looking forward to the upcoming T20I series against India, especially the opportunity to bowl to Indian captain Virat Kohli. After a defeat in the first match of the series, Naveen is hopeful of a better performance in the second match. The improved weather conditions are expected to make it easier for the players to perform.

Reflecting on his journey as a cricketer, Naveen acknowledges the support of his family and friends and attributes his success to hard work, discipline, and staying focused. He also reveals that his decision to quit ODI cricket at the age of 24 was due to a knee injury.

The bilateral series against India is historic for Afghanistan, and Naveen sees it as a motivation for the team. He hopes that more series like this will be organized in the future, which will help Afghanistan gain confidence and perform better in ICC events, including the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Naveen agrees with Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott’s call for more bilateral series against Afghanistan from other cricket boards around the world. He believes that equal opportunities should be given to all full-member sides and hopes that the success of Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup will encourage more teams to play against them.

When asked about his emotional playing style, Naveen says that he plays with a full heart and enjoys the game. He has no plans to change his approach, despite frequently finding himself in controversies. Naveen believes that ups and downs are part of every cricketer’s career and he wants to continue playing in a way that brings him joy.

As the second match of the T20I series approaches, Naveen-ul-Haq is eager to showcase his skills against a strong Indian team, with the opportunity to bowl against Virat Kohli being one of the highlights for him.