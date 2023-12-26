Will Naveen-ul-Haq participate in IPL 2024?

The future of Naveen-ul-Haq’s participation in IPL 2024 remains uncertain due to the recent actions taken the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). Naveen, along with Mujeeb ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi, was not given a central contract the ACB as they prioritized franchises over national duty.

In response to these developments, Naveen-ul-Haq posted a cryptic quote on his Instagram story, hinting at the truth being revealed late and lies spreading like fire. The intentions behind this post are unclear, and it would be premature to draw any conclusions or make assumptions from it.

Although Naveen-ul-Haq is a member of the Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2024, his participation in the tournament is not guaranteed. The ACB has chosen not to provide him with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for T20 leagues, posing a significant question mark over his availability.

According to the guidelines of the Indian Premier League, foreign players require an NOC from their respective boards to participate. With IPL 2024 still a few months away, the situation between Naveen and the ACB could potentially change before the tournament commences.

Naveen is not the only Afghanistan cricketer with an IPL contract. Fazalhaq Farooqi was retained the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mujeeb ur Rahman recently earned a contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Their franchises may be concerned about their availability and could even contemplate signing replacements.

The final verdict on Naveen-ul-Haq’s involvement in IPL 2024 will depend on the developments between him and the ACB leading up to the tournament. Cricket fans and IPL enthusiasts will have to wait and watch to see if Naveen ultimately gets the opportunity to showcase his talent in the upcoming season.