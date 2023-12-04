Expanding Conservation Efforts: How Nature Photography on Social Media is Helping Track Species Distribution

Many of us use social media for a variety of purposes, such as keeping in touch with friends and family or watching videos of adorable animals. However, a recent study an international team of scientists has highlighted another valuable use of social media platforms – improving biodiversity conservation through nature photography.

Using images posted on Facebook in nature photography groups in Bangladesh, these scientists have contributed to the existing Global Biodiversity Information Facility database on species distribution in the country. By combining data from these online photographs with existing species distribution information, the researchers were able to assess the effectiveness of protected areas in Bangladesh and identify crucial conservation areas.

The study revealed that out of the 1,097 species assessed, only five were well represented within the current protected-area system. The priority regions for conservation were found to be predominantly located in the northeast and southeast parts of the country, covering approximately 39% of Bangladesh. This valuable information was made possible the contribution of nature enthusiasts who shared over 44,000 photos of almost 1,000 animal species, including numerous threatened species within Bangladesh.

The significance of these findings cannot be overstated. Previously, crucial distribution data for hundreds of endangered species in Bangladesh had been lacking, making it difficult to formulate effective conservation strategies. However, thanks to the involvement of passionate photographers on social media, the researchers were able to identify additional high-priority areas for conservation, expanding the coverage to include 4,000 square kilometers for birds and 10,000 square kilometers for butterflies.

This study may have wider implications for future biodiversity monitoring efforts. In regions where reliable and up-to-date structured monitoring is lacking, social media platforms could potentially serve as valuable sources of essential data. By leveraging technology such as an app that automatically transfers biodiversity data shared on platforms like Facebook to global biodiversity databases, conservation scientists can easily access and utilize this information.

This research highlights the untapped potential of social media in contributing to conservation efforts. While these platforms have proven to be valuable resources, there is a need for further collaboration between social media companies and conservation organizations to develop automated systems that streamline the collection and integration of biodiversity data. By harnessing the power of social media, we can make significant strides in preserving our planet’s precious wildlife.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

A: Researchers analyzed images posted on Facebook in nature photography groups in Bangladesh and combined the data from these photos with existing information on species distribution in the country.

A: The study revealed that only five out of 1,097 assessed species were well represented within the current protected-area system of Bangladesh. The researchers identified additional high-priority conservation areas covering 39% of the country.

A: Nature enthusiasts shared over 44,000 photos of almost 1,000 animal species, including numerous threatened species. These photographs filled critical gaps in biodiversity data, enabling improved mapping of habitats in Bangladesh.

A: This study demonstrates the potential of social media platforms in gathering essential biodiversity data, particularly in regions lacking reliable monitoring systems. Collaborations between social media companies and conservation organizations could lead to the development of automated tools, enabling easier access and utilization of this valuable information.