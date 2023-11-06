Chris Packham Engages in Social Media Spat with Jeremy Clarkson over Criticism of Sir David Attenborough

Renowned TV naturalist Chris Packham finds himself in the spotlight once again, this time for engaging in a social media dispute with former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson. The dispute arose after Clarkson penned a column in a national newspaper expressing his dissatisfaction with the latest series of Planet Earth, hosted legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

In his column, Clarkson praised the stunning photography of the series but criticized Sir David’s accompanying commentary, stating that it was driving him insane. Clarkson’s main gripe was Sir David’s constant emphasis on climate change, with every animal description followed warnings of its imminent danger. He implored Sir David to focus more on the animals themselves rather than the “b****y weather.”

Packham, a strong advocate for environmental conservation, took offense at Clarkson’s comments and came to the defense of Sir David Attenborough. Taking to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Packham lambasted Clarkson for his criticism, calling him a “massive c**kchafer” and highlighting Sir David’s immense contributions to protecting life on Earth.

Supporters of Sir David echoed Packham’s sentiments, praising the broadcaster as a legendary figure and dismissing Clarkson’s criticism as self-centered. One supporter stated that Sir David is a “man full of the wonder of life,” while another insisted that nobody has the right to criticize him.

This recent clash between Packham and Clarkson adds another chapter to their ongoing public disagreements. Earlier this year, Clarkson faced backlash and had to apologize after making controversial comments about Meghan Markle. Packham, on the other hand, recently settled a defamation claim against Fieldsports Channel, a website that had accused him of faking a death threat letter.

While their differing opinions continue to generate attention, it is clear that both Packham and Clarkson are passionate individuals who are unafraid to voice their views. Their ongoing spats serve to highlight the significance of public figures engaging in discussions about environmental and conservation issues, allowing for a diversity of perspectives within the media landscape.

—

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Chris Packham?

Chris Packham is a British TV presenter and naturalist known for hosting nature programs such as Springwatch and The Really Wild Show. He is also an advocate for wildlife conservation and environmental causes.

Who is Jeremy Clarkson?

Jeremy Clarkson is a British television presenter, journalist, and writer. He is best known for hosting the popular car show Top Gear and its successor, The Grand Tour.

Who is Sir David Attenborough?

Sir David Attenborough is an iconic British broadcaster and natural historian. He is renowned for his documentaries, including the groundbreaking series Planet Earth and Blue Planet, and is widely recognized for his efforts in raising awareness about environmental issues and conservation.

What was the dispute between Chris Packham and Jeremy Clarkson about?

The dispute arose when Jeremy Clarkson criticized Sir David Attenborough’s commentary in the latest series of Planet Earth, expressing his annoyance at the constant mention of climate change. Chris Packham defended Sir David, leading to a social media spat between Packham and Clarkson.