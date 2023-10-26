New Wolf Management Plan in Wisconsin Receives Unanimous Approval

After much debate and controversy, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) policy-setting board has unanimously approved the state’s new wolf management plan. This plan, which is supported conservation and environmental groups, aims to address the growing wolf population while ensuring the protection of both wildlife and human interests.

While the previous wolf plan, approved in 1999 and revised in 2007, set a population goal of 350 wolves, the DNR data now shows that the wolf population has grown to nearly 1,000 wolves and appears to be stabilizing. The new plan aims to maintain the wolf population between 800 and 1,200 wolves, providing more flexibility in managing them if they are delisted as an endangered species.

According to DNR Large Carnivore Specialist Randy Johnson, the range of 800 to 1,200 wolves gives reassurance to both sides of the population debate. It ensures that the agency is not seeking to drastically increase or reduce the wolf population, which in turn would enhance the state’s ability to manage wolves effectively.

Although the plan has received widespread support, there are opponents who argue for the maintenance of the previous population goal of 350 wolves. Hunting and farm groups, such as the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Hunter Nation, believe that maintaining a lower wolf population will help reduce conflicts between wolves, livestock, and hunting dogs. However, DNR data shows that only a small fraction of Wisconsin’s farms, around 18 out of over 64,000, have been affected wolf depredations during the most recent monitoring period.

It is important to note that the DNR’s population range is not a cap but a goal that can be achieved over multiple management seasons. The plan’s unanimous approval the policy-setting board demonstrates a commitment to striking a balance between conservation efforts and addressing concerns raised various stakeholders, all while adhering to a solid scientific foundation.

