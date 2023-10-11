The Mysterious Chirping Sound in the Wilderness

Have you ever been camping and heard a mysterious sound that you couldn’t identify? That was the experience I had during a recent trip to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. In the middle of the night, a loud chirping noise startled me awake. I whispered to my friend, who joked about the naturalist not knowing the source of the sound. As I tried to match the noise to an animal, the thought of cheetahs chirping crossed my mind. Could other big cats, like cougars, also chirp?

As I lay in my tent, the words of a poem Mary Oliver came to mind. It spoke of the awe-inspiring feeling of being in nature and encountering unexpected moments. The presence of a cougar in the forest made me feel more connected to the wilderness.

Choosing not to worry about the sound, I rolled over and let the soothing rhythm of beaver teeth across the bay lull me back to sleep. The next morning, we woke up to a misty dawn. The wind had returned, but we couldn’t let it deter us from our adventure. We packed up camp, loaded the canoe, and started paddling down the lake.

Despite the late season, we spotted a few solo loons in the choppy water. Their distinct silhouette made them easily identifiable, although it was difficult to determine if they were adults or juveniles due to the sun’s glare. Nevertheless, they had enough time to migrate before the arrival of winter.

The wilderness has a way of keeping its secrets. Sometimes, we may never know the source of a mysterious sound or sighting. However, these encounters remind us of the beauty and wonder of the natural world.

