Sleepless Nights in the Wilderness: A Paddler’s Tale

Being experienced in paddling and camping in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for 25 years, one would think that sleeping in a tent would be a breeze. However, the author of this article finds themselves wide awake in the dark, constantly listening for any signs of danger.

While camping at Winchell Lake, the author feels the wind howling through the trees and wonders if it will subside or strengthen overnight. The strong gusts of wind during the day had made paddling challenging, and the author contemplates what the next day’s journey will be like.

It’s not just the wind that keeps the author awake, but also the sounds of gnawing teeth. Micro-bears, which are actually mice, may not be dangerous, but they have the potential to damage gear and food supplies. The author listens intently to determine the source of the sound in order to protect their belongings.

As if that weren’t enough, the author’s tent-mate’s need to relieve themselves interrupts the already turbulent sleep. The sound of zippers being undone leaves the author with no choice but to join them in getting up.

Despite the sleepless nights, the author acknowledges that it’s not all bad. The sounds of thunder and howling winds add an element of exhilaration to the wilderness experience. And even without sleep, there is beauty in being surrounded nature’s wonders.

