Disregard False Claims: Government’s Proposed National Policy on Religion Aims to Foster Social Cohesion and Inclusion

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has strongly refuted misleading Whatsapp messages circulating among the public. These messages, purportedly from religious individuals, claim that the government is intentionally undermining the Christian faith through the ongoing stakeholder consultations on the proposed National Policy on Religion. Such claims, however, have no basis in reality.

The Ministry’s management has urged the general public to disregard these messages, emphasizing that they seek to distort the purpose of the stakeholder consultations. The objective of the proposed policy is to create an inclusive and tolerant religious environment that promotes social cohesion and peaceful coexistence. It aims to address the current lack of comprehensive information on religious organizations in the country.

During the stakeholder consultations, several religious organizations, including Christian groups, have expressed their interest in registering their prospective organizations with the Ministry. This highlights the enthusiasm within the religious community to actively participate in the policy development process.

It is important to clarify that the stakeholder consultations are not intended for voting purposes; instead, they serve as a platform for open dialogue and collaborative decision-making. Every opinion is valued, and the government aims to ensure that the proposed policy reflects the diverse perspectives of all religious groups.

The proposed National Policy on Religion is a significant step towards fostering an environment that promotes unity, understanding, and respect among different religious communities. It endeavors to create a comprehensive database of religious organizations, strengthening the government’s ability to engage and support these groups effectively.

The government remains committed to upholding the principles of religious freedom and encourages all citizens to actively participate in the stakeholder consultations. Together, we can shape a society that embraces diversity and embraces religious pluralism as a source of strength and unity.

