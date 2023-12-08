Florida National Guard Breaks Ground on New Maintenance Facility at Flagler Palm Coast Readiness Center

The Florida National Guard is expanding its Flagler Palm Coast Readiness Center with the construction of a new maintenance facility. This new building will consolidate truck and weapons maintenance operations from two other units into the Palm Coast facility, creating a more robust and efficient operation. The maintenance facility will support over 10 separate units, consisting of more than 300 vehicles and trailers and over 900 soldiers throughout the northern Florida region.

This is the first maintenance shop to be built the Florida National Guard since 2006, making it a significant investment. The addition of the new facility will also bring 30 permanent jobs to the center and the area, demonstrating the National Guard’s commitment to Flagler County.

The consolidation of the maintenance shops is a strategic move to improve operations and save costs. The current maintenance shops in St. Augustine and Titusville are either too small or leased facilities that have become costly. Building the new facility in Palm Coast will allow for the closure of the leased facility in Daytona Beach, resulting in long-term savings for the National Guard.

The construction of the maintenance facility is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Unlike the existing Readiness Center, the new shop will not be visible from Finn Way, ensuring minimal impact on the surrounding area. The facility will be located on the eastern end of the Guard’s grounds, away from public view.

The Readiness Center is already home to three units, including a firing battery that trains on the Avenger missile system. The new maintenance facility will further enhance the capabilities of these units providing a centralized location for vehicle maintenance. The cooperation between the Florida National Guard and Flagler County is vital in creating such facilities that support the military and contribute to the local community.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new maintenance facility was attended local elected officials, including members of the County Commission, who recognized the importance of this investment and the National Guard’s commitment to the county.