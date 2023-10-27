New Article: Scottish Government Faces Questions Over Deleted WhatsApp Messages in Covid Inquiry

The Scottish Government is facing scrutiny and criticism after it was revealed that National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch, regularly deleted his WhatsApp messages, making them inaccessible to the UK Covid Inquiry. This has prompted concerns about transparency and accountability in the government’s handling of the pandemic.

While the Scottish Government has been accused of withholding information from the inquiry, First Minister Humza Yousaf has assured the public that he has ordered an internal investigation into the matter. He stated that he is seeking confirmation that the “do not destroy” notices issued the inquiry have been fully complied with all relevant government officials.

Critics argue that the deletion of WhatsApp messages not only raises questions about transparency but could potentially be in violation of the law. Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, called for full transparency and for all information held the government to be released. He emphasized that grieving families deserve answers and accountability.

In response to the allegations, Professor Leitch has not yet commented. However, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, Dame Jackie Baillie, described the claim of deleted messages as “beggaring belief.” She questioned the government’s failure to retain and provide access to these communications.

The Scottish Government maintains that it is committed to transparent cooperation with the inquiry and that it will provide the requested material. The government’s records management policy states that official decisions should be recorded in the official record, rather than relying on platforms like WhatsApp. However, the inquiry specifically requested WhatsApp messages related to logistics and day-to-day communications.

In light of the personal information contained in these messages, the government has requested a legal basis, such as a section 21 order, to share the messages with the inquiry. Failure to comply with such an order can result in potential imprisonment or fines.

As the inquiry continues, the Scottish Government is under pressure to address concerns about the deletion of WhatsApp messages, provide full transparency, and ensure that all legal obligations are met. The public expects accountability and clarity in understanding the government’s decision-making processes during the pandemic.

