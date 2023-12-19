Florida State’s Unfortunate Playoff Snub Sparks Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, the College Football Playoff selection committee left undefeated Florida State out of the playoff picture due to quarterback Jordan Travis’ season-ending injury. This decision has been met with criticism and disappointment from fans and experts alike.

Committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind their decision, stating that Florida State is a different team without Travis and the offensive dynamic he brings. As a result, Alabama was selected as the fourth playoff team instead.

The playoff matchups have been set with Michigan taking on Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington facing off against Texas in the Sugar Bowl. The national championship odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook, currently favor Michigan with +185, followed closely Alabama with +200, and Texas with +270.

Michigan’s head coach, Jim Harbaugh, has successfully led his team to three consecutive outright conference championships, making him the first coach in Big Ten history to achieve this feat. The Wolverines boast an impressive record of 13-0 and will aim to avoid an upset when they go head-to-head with the red-hot Crimson Tide.

Alabama, despite being initially deemed flawed and surrounded retirement rumors, has bounced back with 11 straight wins, including a notable victory over No.1 Georgia in the SEC title game. While some argue that Florida State should have been included instead, it is clear that Alabama has transformed into a formidable team since their loss to Texas earlier in the season.

Lastly, the Texas Longhorns have proclaimed their return with head coach Steve Sarkisian leading them to their first Big 12 title since 2009. Their dominant performance against Oklahoma State secured their spot in the CFP for the first time in school history.

As the playoffs approach, fans eagerly await the clash between these traditional powerhouse teams. The matchups are expected to be highly competitive, despite the differences in seeding. In the end, it will be the teams’ performance on the field that will determine the national champion.