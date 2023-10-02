Nathan Cleary Supports Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Penrith Panthers player Nathan Cleary has expressed his support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament in a new video posted on Anthony Albanese’s Instagram account. Cleary, a prominent figure in the rugby league community, lends his voice to the ongoing national debate surrounding the recognition and representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Australian politics.

The Indigenous Voice to Parliament is a proposal that seeks to establish a dedicated representative body for Indigenous Australians within the parliamentary framework. This body would provide a platform for Indigenous voices to be heard and contribute to decision-making processes on matters that affect their communities.

In the video, Cleary emphasizes the importance of this initiative and calls for broader support from the public. He acknowledges the historical injustices faced Indigenous Australians and highlights the need for meaningful representation in the halls of power.

The discussion surrounding the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has been a long-standing issue in Australia. The idea aims to address systemic inequalities and promote genuine reconciliation through inclusivity and participation.

Cleary’s endorsement adds to a growing list of supporters from various sectors of society. Prominent Indigenous leaders, politicians, and members of the public have all voiced their support for the establishment of an Indigenous voice within the parliamentary structure.

By lending his support to the cause, Cleary is using his platform as a successful athlete to amplify the voices and concerns of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. This act highlights the significance of using influence and privilege to advocate for positive social change.

The video shared Anthony Albanese reflects the ongoing conversation taking place in Australia regarding the recognition and representation of Indigenous Australians in government institutions. It demonstrates the growing awareness and support for the creation of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

With influential figures like Nathan Cleary backing this initiative, the movement for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament gains even more momentum. It brings us a step closer to achieving a more equal and inclusive political landscape in Australia for all of its citizens.

