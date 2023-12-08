Natalie Portman Expresses Willingness to Reprise Padmé Amidala Role in “Star Wars”

In a recent interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” Natalie Portman discussed the possibility of returning to the “Star Wars” franchise as her character Padmé Amidala. Despite her character’s demise in “Revenge of the Sith,” Portman expressed her openness to reprising the role.

During the interview, Portman reminisced about her time working on the prequel trilogy and shared her experience of meeting Prince Charles at the premiere of “The Phantom Menace.” She mentioned that Prince Charles had asked her if she was part of the original “Star Wars” films, to which she replied that she was only 18 at the time.

When asked if she had been approached about returning to the franchise, Portman revealed that no one had asked her yet. However, she expressed her willingness to come back, emphasizing that her experience working on the prequel trilogy was “amazing.” Portman also mentioned that it was her first time working with a green screen and working digitally, which presented new challenges and skills to learn.

Portman’s potential return to the “Star Wars” universe would not be unprecedented, as the franchise has previously brought back characters thought to be dead. The recent appearance of Darth Maul in “Solo” serves as an example of this.

It is worth noting that director Taika Waititi, who is currently developing a new “Star Wars” movie, had previously approached Portman to star in the film without realizing she had already portrayed Padmé Amidala. Portman shared that she initially thought he was joking, but later found out he was serious during an interview.

While there are no official plans for Portman’s return, fans of the franchise can still enjoy her latest project, the Netflix drama “May December,” which is now available for streaming.

(image source: PA Images via Getty Images)