Natalie Portman Open to Returning as Padmé Amidala in Star Wars

Natalie Portman, known for her role as Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, recently expressed her openness to reprising the iconic character. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” to promote her new Netflix drama “May December,” Portman shared her enthusiasm for a possible return to the Star Wars franchise.

When asked about her experience meeting the British royal family at the premiere of “The Phantom Menace,” Portman fondly recalled an interaction with Prince Charles. Although she clarified that she wasn’t part of the original Star Wars films, she mentioned that Prince Charles was friendly and interested in her involvement with the franchise.

While no official discussions have taken place about Portman’s return, she enthusiastically stated, “I’m open to it.” Reflecting on her time working on the prequel trilogy, Portman described it as an amazing experience. It was a significant milestone in her career as it was her first time working with digital technology and green screens.

The character of Padmé Amidala met a tragic end in “Revenge of the Sith,” giving birth to Luke and Leia before passing away. However, it should be noted that in the Star Wars universe, bringing back characters believed to be dead is not unheard of. The example of Darth Maul’s surprise return in “Solo” serves as evidence.

Interestingly, Taika Waititi, who is currently developing a new Star Wars movie, shared a story about asking Portman to star in the film without realizing she had already portrayed Padmé Amidala. Waititi had directed Portman in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” In an earlier interview with GQ magazine, Portman revealed how she initially thought Waititi was joking when he asked her about joining a Star Wars movie.

While fans eagerly await any potential news of Portman’s return to the Star Wars universe, her interview on “Watch What Happens Live” is available for viewing. Meanwhile, her Netflix drama “May December” can now be streamed audiences worldwide.