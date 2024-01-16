Celebrity Karaoke: What Songs Are Your Favorite Stars Singing?

Celebrities enjoy indulging in the beloved pastime of karaoke just like the rest of us. From Mindy Kaling’s perspective on being a temporary DJ to Ethan Hawke’s gripes about his talented actor friends, stars have their own karaoke stories and preferences. While some celebrities opt for popular hits, others have unique song choices that showcase their vocal range and personality.

Naomi Watts, known for her role in films like “Mulholland Drive” and “The Impossible,” loves singing a song from the musical “Grease” when she’s had a few shots of tequila. It seems the lively energy of this classic film strikes the right chord with her.

Meanwhile, Dan Levy got an unforgettable opportunity during a Schitt’s Creek Zoom special, where he sang with none other than Mariah Carey herself. The experience left him in awe and bewilderment, highlighting the surreal nature of the moment.

Ethan Hawke may have his gripes about his talented actor friends dominating karaoke sessions, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his own go-to song. While he didn’t reveal the specific track, it’s clear that even celebrities have their personal favorites when it comes to belting out tunes on karaoke night.

Karaoke is an activity that brings people together, allowing them to let loose and have fun. Whether it’s performing like a contestant on “American Idol” or taking on the role of a temporary DJ, the aim is to set the mood and create a memorable experience for friends.

So, the next time you find yourself at a karaoke party, remember that even your favorite celebrities have their own karaoke stories and preferences. Sing your heart out, enjoy the music, and make lasting memories with friends, just like Mindy Kaling, Naomi Watts, Dan Levy, and Ethan Hawke.