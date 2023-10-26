New Netflix Series “All the Light We Cannot See” Highlights the Resilience of the Human Spirit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The upcoming Netflix series, “All the Light We Cannot See,” based on the bestselling novel Anthony Doerr, offers viewers a powerful exploration of hope and the strength of the human spirit in the midst of darkness. The series, which premiered on November 2, follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father as they flee German-occupied Paris during World War II. Together, they embark on a journey to protect a priceless diamond from falling into the hands of the Nazis.

One of the standout features of the series is its emphasis on the power of words. Marie-Laure draws strength from her father’s words, even when she cannot see him. The show reminds viewers of the impact our words can have, not only online, but also in our everyday interactions with loved ones. As Grammy-nominated Christian artist Natalie Grant reflects, “What struck me about the series was the power of words. The fact that she believed that she could withstand… We have so much power in our words.”

In addition, “All the Light We Cannot See” makes history casting blind actors in blind roles, authentically representing the characters’ experiences. The inclusion of blind actors, such as Nell Sutton and Aria Mia Loberti, brings a new level of authenticity and representation to the story.

The series also explores the role of parents and mentors in shaping a person’s character. Grant praises the intentional and loving parenting portrayed in the story, emphasizing the importance of quality time spent with loved ones and its impact on an individual’s life.

“All the Light We Cannot See” not only captivates viewers with its compelling narrative, but also elevates kindness and the goodness of humanity in the face of unimaginable evil. The story serves as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, hope and resilience can prevail.

FAQ:

Q: What is the premise of the Netflix series “All the Light We Cannot See”?

A: The series is based on the bestselling novel Anthony Doerr and follows the journey of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father during World War II as they try to protect a precious diamond from the Nazis.

Q: What is the theme emphasized in the series?

A: The power of words and the resilience of the human spirit are significant themes throughout the series.

Q: Does the series make history in terms of casting?

A: Yes, “All the Light We Cannot See” is the first production of its size and scope to cast blind roles with blind actors, providing authentic representation for the characters.

Q: What impact does “All the Light We Cannot See” have on viewers?

A: The series uplifts and inspires viewers showcasing the strength of the human spirit and the importance of kindness in the face of adversity.