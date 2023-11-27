Singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte Enjoys New Relationship and Opens Up About Coming Out

Singer and former Neighbours star Natalie Bassingthwaighte has recently revealed that she is now dating a woman. After separating from her husband of 12 years, Cameron McGlinchey, Bassingthwaighte has shared a heartwarming video on Instagram featuring her new girlfriend. The couple can be seen holding hands as they enjoy a walk together before Bassingthwaighte took the stage as a support act for Christina Aguilera in Melbourne.

In a recent interview with Stellar magazine, the Rogue Traders frontwoman expressed her happiness and described her new relationship as beautiful. Although initially terrified about going public with her same-sex relationship, Bassingthwaighte finally found the courage to embrace her truth and share her happiness with the world.

Bassingthwaighte’s new partner has been identified as Pip Loth The Herald Sun. The singer, who is a doting mother to two children, Harper and Hendrix, admitted that she had fears of being outed before she was ready. The public interest surrounding her personal life added to her anxiety, but she found support and reassurance from her ex-husband, who encouraged her to embrace her truth and stand proudly in her new relationship.

