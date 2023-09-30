How to Watch the MLS Match Between Nashville and Seattle Sounders

Summary: Nashville will be hosting the Seattle Sounders in an MLS match at Geodis Park. Both teams are in good form, with the Sounders coming off a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids and Nashville holding a game in hand after a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including TV channel and streaming details.

The match between Nashville and Seattle Sounders will take place at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee. It is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 pm ET on September 30 in the United States.

To watch the game online, fans can use Apple TV and access the MLS Season Pass. This will provide worldwide streaming of the match.

For those who are unable to watch the game, live updates can be followed on GOAL, and highlights will be available on the official MLS YouTube channel.

In terms of team news, Nashville will be without defender Nick DePuy, who has been sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury for the entire season. However, they will rely on Hany Mukhtar, who has scored 15 league goals, and Teal Bunbury, who found the net in their previous match against the Earthquakes.

On the other hand, the Seattle Sounders will be missing midfielder Kelyn Rowe due to a muscle injury since July. Defender Cody Baker is also ruled out due to the concussion protocol, and Raul Ruidiaz is a doubt after missing their last game against Colorado.

The head-to-head record between Nashville and Seattle Sounders is not mentioned in the source article.

Sources:

– GOAL