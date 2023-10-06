Nashville Predators Partner with Fubo for Enhanced Viewing Experience

The Nashville Predators have announced a new partnership with Fubo, a sports-first streaming service, for the upcoming 2023-24 season. This collaboration will provide fans with a new and convenient way to watch their favorite team.

As part of this partnership, Predators season ticket holders will receive exclusive benefits, including a 30-day free trial of Fubo. Non-season ticket holders will also have the opportunity to enjoy a 14-day trial. This helps ensure that all fans have the chance to experience the enhanced viewing options that Fubo provides.

Fubo will provide comprehensive coverage of the Predators’ entire season through various channels, including Bally Sports South, ESPN, NHL Network, and ABC affiliate WKRN. By partnering with these networks, Fubo ensures that fans have access to all the games and related content.

Yale Wang, the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Fubo, expressed excitement about the partnership with the Predators, stating, “From the first puck drop in October to the postseason, we’re looking forward to welcoming fans to watch the Predators live on Fubo while engaging with us at Bridgestone Arena.”

The Predators’ regular season will kick off with an away game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, with their home opener against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. This partnership with Fubo comes on the heels of the team’s renewed association with Regions Bank, whose logo will be featured on their home and away jerseys starting this season.

With Fubo’s user-friendly streaming platform and access to multiple sports networks, Nashville Predators fans can look forward to an enhanced and immersive viewing experience. Whether watching from home or on the go, they will have convenient access to all the action, highlights, and analysis of their favorite team.

