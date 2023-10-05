New Hampshire Native Hayley Smith-Rose to Compete in Netflix Reality Series, Surviving Paradise

Nashua native Hayley Smith-Rose, also known as “Haylstorm,” is set to make her debut on the new Netflix reality series, Surviving Paradise, premiering on October 20. The show will feature Hayley and 11 other contestants who are given the opportunity to travel to a remote tropical villa, only to have their summer dreams shattered as they face a wilderness survival test.

The contestants will navigate the wild, form alliances, participate in intense challenges, and strive to secure a spot back in the villa and a chance to win the $100,000 jackpot. For Hayley, who is not an outdoors person, the experience was definitely out of her comfort zone, but she embraced the challenge nonetheless.

Having grown up in Nashua with a passion for Hollywood and pop culture, Hayley pursued a career in radio and graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington with a degree in Music Administration. Currently, she hosts the night show on Hot Radio Maine and performs as a DJ at events across New England.

One of the highlights of Hayley’s career has been interacting with listeners on air and interviewing musicians she’s always admired. She even had the opportunity to speak with acclaimed artist Macy Gray recently, leaving her star-struck.

In addition to her radio career, Hayley is also working on Season 2 of her podcast, Fever Dream Diaries, with her best friend Becca Howard. The podcast explores Y2K culture and their high school memories growing up in Nashua. They read old notes from their teenage years on air to create a cringy, yet hilarious experience for themselves and their listeners.

As the premiere of Surviving Paradise approaches, let’s cheer on Hayley Smith-Rose, a representative of the New England community, and root for her to win the grand prize. Don’t forget to add Surviving Paradise to your Netflix Watch List and mark your calendar for Friday, October 20, to catch the action-packed debut episode.

