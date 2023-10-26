New Economic Growth Data Eases Concerns of Imminent Recession, but Tech Earnings Disappoint

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite extending its slide into correction territory. Disappointing earnings reports from major technology companies weighed on the markets, offsetting a positive preliminary reading on third-quarter U.S. GDP growth.

The S&P 500 fell slightly, while the Nasdaq Composite declined further. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to gain slightly in early trading.

The U.S. economy surprised analysts with faster-than-expected growth in the third quarter. The Commerce Department reported that the economy expanded at a rate of 4.9%, surpassing the 4.7% growth rate projected Wall Street. This robust growth should alleviate concerns about an immediate recession, although the possibility of an economic downturn still remains.

Callie Cox, a U.S. equity strategist at eToro, believes that the impressive economic growth last quarter demonstrates the resilience of the U.S. economy. Consumer spending played a significant role in driving this growth, contributing the most to economic expansion since the end of 2021. Cox argues that it is difficult to suggest a recession is imminent given such a strong GDP print.

However, market concerns persisted due to disappointing earnings reports from prominent U.S. companies. Meta Platforms Inc., parent company of Facebook, became the latest company to release disappointing results, following in the footsteps of Alphabet Inc. and Tesla Inc. Meta Platforms Inc. saw its shares decline 5.2% at the market open.

Looking ahead, Amazon.com will report its earnings after the market closes, with Chipotle, Intel, and Ford Motor also set to release their results. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite will likely continue to face downward pressure based on the poor performance of technology stocks this earnings season.

On a positive note for stocks, Treasury yields were slipping, providing a potential boost to equities. The 10-year Treasury yield was down, reversing its previous climb and briefly reaching 5% for the first time since 2007.

While the market digested the latest economic and earnings data, the United Auto Workers announced a pay deal with Ford, leading to the resolution of a strike. Furthermore, weekly jobless claims rose slightly but remained at relatively low levels, suggesting that companies were holding onto workers.

In summary, while the strong GDP growth figures eased concerns of an imminent recession, disappointing earnings reports from major technology companies continued to weigh on the markets.

FAQs

1. What was the U.S. GDP growth rate in the third quarter?

The U.S. economy grew at a pace of 4.9% in the third quarter, surpassing expectations and outperforming Wall Street’s projected growth rate of 4.7%.

2. What contributed to the economic growth?

Consumer spending played a significant role in driving economic growth, making its biggest contribution since the end of 2021. Additionally, inventories grew as retailers rushed to meet demand.

3. Did the market react positively to the GDP growth?

While the economic growth figures eased concerns of an immediate recession, the market still faced downward pressure due to disappointing earnings reports from major technology companies.